Dec 29 (Reuters) - Bank Of Jinzhou Co Ltd:

* ‍APPOINTS ZHANG WEI AS CHAIRMAN​

* ‍HUO LINGBO HAS BEEN RE-ELECTED AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF FIFTH SESSION OF BOARD​

* BOARD ‍RESOLVED TO RE-APPOINT LIU HONG AS PRESIDENT​