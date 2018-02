BRIEF-Bank of Lithuania issues warning to Swedbank after inspection

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Swedbank AB:

* BANK OF LITHUANIA ISSUES INSPECTION FINDINGS ON SWEDBANK

* SWEDBANK SAYS DURING AUTUMN 2017, THE BANK OF LITHUANIA HAS CARRIED OUT AN INSPECTION RELATED TO SWEDBANK’S ACTIVITIES IN THE AREA OF MONEY LAUNDERING AND TERRORISM FINANCING PREVENTION(AML/CTF) FOR THE PERIOD JANUARY 2016 UNTIL MARCH 2017

* SWEDBANK SAYS FINDINGS INCLUDE DEFICIENCIES IN INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS FOR MONEY LAUNDERING PREVENTION, PROCESSES AND DOCUMENTATION

* SWEDBANK SAYS BASED ON THE RESULTS, BANK OF LITHUANIA ISSUED A WARNING TO SWEDBANK AND OBLIGED TO REMEDY IDENTIFIED DEFICIENCIES

* SWEDBANK SAYS DEFICIENCIES POINTED OUT BY BANK OF LITHUANIA, HAS PARTLY ALREADY BEEN CORRECTED

* SWEDBANK SAYS A WARNING IS THE LOWEST LEVEL OF SANCTION THAT THE BANK OF LITHUANIA CAN ISSUE Source text: here Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)