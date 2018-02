Feb 16 (Reuters) - Bank Of Maharashtra Ltd:

* GETS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR ISSUE OF 249.6 MILLION SHARES WORTH 6.50 BILLION RUPEES TO INDIA GOVERNMENT

* GETS SHAREHOLDERS' NOD FOR ISSUE OF 968.9 MILLION SHARES WORTH 25.23 BILLION RUPEES TO INDIA GOVERNMENT