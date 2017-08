July 7 (Reuters) - Bank Of Marin Bancorp

* Bank of marin bancorp announces new shareholder rights plan

* Bank of marin bancorp - declared a dividend distribution of one right for each outstanding share of common stock to holders of record as of july 23, 2017

* Bank of marin bancorp - new plan replaces current plan and rights issued pursuant thereto which expire july 23, 2017