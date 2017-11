Nov 28 (Reuters) - Bank Of Marin Bancorp:

* BANK OF MARIN BANCORP ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF STEVEN I. BARLOW TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* BANK OF MARIN BANCORP - ‍WITH ADDITION OF BARLOW, BOARD NOW HAS 10 ACTIVE MEMBERS, NINE OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT​