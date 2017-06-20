FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bank of Montreal announces preferred share issue
#Financials
June 20, 2017 / 1:16 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Bank of Montreal announces preferred share issue

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Bank Of Montreal

* Bank of Montreal announces preferred share issue

* Bank of Montreal - announced a domestic public offering of $400 million of non-cumulative 5-year rate reset Class B preferred shares series 42

* Bank of Montreal - preferred shares series 42 will be issued to public at a price of $25.00 per share

* Bank of Montreal - holders will be entitled to receive non-cumulative preferential fixed quarterly dividends for initial period to August 25, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

