Oct 27 (Reuters) - Bank of Nanjing Co Ltd

* Says it plans to invest 763.8 million yuan ($114.87 million) in Bank of Rizhao, shareholdings to increase to 20.0 percent after transaction

* Says it plans to invest 1.2 billion yuan in fund management firm

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2y7StJA

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6490 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)