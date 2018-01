Jan 29 (Reuters) - Bank Of Nanjing Co Ltd:

* SAYS ZHENJIANG BRANCH FINED FOR 32.3 MILLION YUAN ($5.11 million) BY BANKING REGULATOR FOR ILLEGAL BILL TRADING Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2Gr8Q4l Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3250 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)