FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Bank of New York Mellon-board repurchase of up to $2.6 bln of co's stock, par value $0.01 per share, over four-quarter period ‍​
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
technology
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 28, 2017 / 9:16 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Bank of New York Mellon-board repurchase of up to $2.6 bln of co's stock, par value $0.01 per share, over four-quarter period ‍​

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Bank Of New York Mellon Corp:

* Bank of New York Mellon-board approves repurchase of up to $2.6 billion of co's stock, par value $0.01 per share, over a four-quarter period ‍​

* Bank of New York Mellon Corp - the board also approved the additional repurchase of up to $500 million of the company’s common stock

* Bank of New York Mellon Corp - new common stock repurchase plan replaces all previously authorized common stock repurchase plans

* Bank of New York Mellon Corp - 2017 capital plan also includes about 26 percent increase to company’s quarterly cash dividend, commencing as early as q3 of 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2ujw6dK) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.