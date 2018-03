BRIEF-Bank Of New York Mellon Sees Q1 Operating Net Interest Revenue Up 12 Pct To 14 Pct Vs Q1 2017

March 8 (Reuters) - Bank Of New York Mellon Corp:

* BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP - SEES Q1 2018 OPERATING NET INTEREST REVENUE UP 12% - 14% VERSUS Q1 2017 - SEC FILING

* BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON SEES Q1 INVESTMENT/OTHER INCOME $60 MILLION - $70 MILLION

* BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON SEES Q1 2018 OPERATING. EXPENSE TO GROW 4-5 PERCENT VERSUS Q1 2017

* BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP - SEES Q1 2018 SECURITIES LOSSES ABOUT $50 MILLION

* BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON - 2018 OPERATING RESULTS WILL INCLUDE S300 MILLION RISE IN TECHNOLOGY EXPENSE

* BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON - EXPECT CHARGE IN Q4 RELATED TO REAL ESTATE REPOSITIONING