BRIEF-Bank of Saga to fully acquire four firms for 7 bln yen
November 8, 2017 / 6:55 AM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Bank of Saga to fully acquire four firms for 7 bln yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Bank of Saga Ltd

* Says it will fully acquire 6.3 percent owned Saga-based venture capital firm ,for 238 million yen, effective Nov. 21 and Nov. 22

* Says it will fully acquire 5.8 percent owned Saga-based credit guarantee firm, for 2.48 billion yen

* Says it will fully acquire 5 percent owned Saga-based data processing firm, for 744 million yen

* Says it will fully acquire 10 percent owned Saga-based comprehensive lease firm, for 3.54 billion yen

* Effective Nov. 20, Nov. 21 and Nov. 22

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/QMTKaz

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

