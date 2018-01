Jan 26 (Reuters) - Bank Of The James:

* ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER, 12 MONTHS 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DECLARATION OF DIVIDEND

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.08

* NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED TO $5.41 MILLION FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2017 FROM $4.93 MILLION FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2016

* ‍NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $5.41 MILLION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2017 VERSUS $4.93 MILLION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: