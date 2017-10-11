FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
October 11, 2017 / 11:16 AM / in 6 days

BRIEF-Bank of the Ozarks Q3 earnings per share $0.75

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Bank Of The Ozarks

* Bank of the Ozarks announces record third quarter 2017 earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $0.75

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bank of the Ozarks - ‍net interest income for Q3 of 2017 was $209.7 million, a 19.7% increase from $175.2 million for Q3 of 2016​

* Bank of the Ozarks - ‍book value per common share was $26.02 at September 30, 2017, a 14.4% increase from $22.75 at September 30, 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

