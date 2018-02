Feb 5 (Reuters) - Bank Of The Philippine Islands:

* FY NET INTEREST INCOME CLIMBED TO 48.04 BILLION PESOS, UP 13.4 PCT‍​

* FY TOTAL REVENUES 71.02 BILLION PESOS, UP 6.7%

* AS AT DEC 31, GROSS 90-DAY NPL RATIO 1.29%‍​