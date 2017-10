Oct 11 (Reuters) - Bank Of Zhengzhou Co Ltd

* Announces p‍roposed issuance of $1.19 billion 5.50% non-cumulative perpetual offshore preference shares​

* ‍Gross proceeds from offering of offshore preference shares will be about RMB7,893 million​

* ‍Offshore preference shares will have a par value of RMB100 each.​