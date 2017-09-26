FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bank of Zhengzhou says approvals from CSRC regarding issuance of offshore preference shares
September 26, 2017 / 3:06 PM / in 21 days

BRIEF-Bank of Zhengzhou says approvals from CSRC regarding issuance of offshore preference shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Bank of Zhengzhou Co Ltd

* Announcement in relation to the approvals from the CSRC and the CBRC Henan Office concerning the non-public issuance of offshore preference shares

* Bank received ”approval concerning issuance of offshore preference shares by Bank Of Zhengzhou Co., Ltd. Dated September 25, 2017 issued by CSRC

* CSRC approved bank’s non-public issuance of up to 80 million offshore preference shares, with each share having a par value of RMB100 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

