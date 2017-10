Sept 13 (Reuters) - BANK SAINT PETERSBURG:

* SAYS SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH HUAWEI INTERNATIONAL CO. LIMITED

* UNDER AGREEMENT BANK SAINT PETERSBURG AND LEASING COMPANY SEVERNAYA VENETSIYA WILL TAKE PART IN FINANCING PROJECTS OF HUAWEI IN RUSSIAN FEDERATION Source text: www.bspb.ru/news/2017/09/13/ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)