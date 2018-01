Jan 4 (Reuters) - Bankers Cobalt Corp:

* BANKERS COBALT CORP ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE INTERESTS IN SIX ADDITIONAL COBALT AND COPPER CONCESSIONS IN THE DRC

* BANKERS COBALT CORP - ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO EARN UP TO A 70% INTEREST IN SIX ADDITIONAL CONCESSIONS IN SOUTHERN DRC COPPERBELT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: