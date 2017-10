Oct 26 (Reuters) - BankFinancial Corp

* BankFinancial Corporation extends share repurchase program

* BankFinancial Corp - ‍board extended expiration date of company’s current share repurchase authorization from December 31, 2017 to June 30, 2018​

* BankFinancial Corp - ‍share repurchases will be funded from available working capital​