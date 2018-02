Feb 27 (Reuters) - BANKNORDIK P/F:

* BANKNORDIK INITIATES A NEW SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME

* ‍DECIDED TO EXERCISE A SHARE BYEBACK PROGRAMME WITH A VALUE OF UP TO DKK 7 MILLION​

* ‍SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME RUNS FROM 27 FEBRUARY 2018 TO 31 MAY 2018​

* ‍WILL ACQUIRE SHARES WITH A VALUE OF UP TO DKK 7 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)