Oct 26 (Reuters) - BANKNORDIK P/F:

* Q3 NET INTEREST INCOME DKK ‍97​ MILLION VERSUS DKK 103 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 REVERSAL OF LOAN LOSSES DKK ‍4​ MILLION VERSUS REVERSAL OF LOAN LOSSES DKK 4 MILLION YEAR AGO