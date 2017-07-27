FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 days ago
BRIEF-Banner Bank to sell Utah branches to People’S Intermountain Bank
#GST
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Survivors speak out 72 years after first atomic bomb attacks
World
Survivors speak out 72 years after first atomic bomb attacks
'Rhinestone Cowboy' Glen Campbell dies
Entertainment
'Rhinestone Cowboy' Glen Campbell dies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 27, 2017 / 1:16 PM / 13 days ago

BRIEF-Banner Bank to sell Utah branches to People’S Intermountain Bank

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Banner Corp

* Banner bank agrees to sell utah branches to people’s intermountain bank

* Banner - ‍purchase and assumption agreement includes approximately $260 million in loans, $180 million in deposits​

* Banner - ‍utah branches will continue operating as banner bank until transaction is completed​

* Banner - ‍purchase and assumption agreement includes all of banner bank's seven utah branches​

* Banner - at completion, branches will operate under name of bank of american fork, a division of people's intermountain bank

* Banner corp - enters purchase and assumption agreement to sell its utah branches and related assets and liabilities to people's intermountain bank​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.