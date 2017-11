Nov 15 (Reuters) - Banque Saudi Fransi

* BOARD IN COORDINATION WITH SAMA AND OTHER REGULATORY BODIES DECIDED TERMINATION OF SERVICES OF MD AND CEO PATRICE COUVEGNES

* APPOINTS RAYAN BIN MOHAMMED FAYEZ AS MD AND CEO

* RAYAN BIN MOHAMMED FAYEZ TO TAKE OVER MD, CEO ROLE AS OF FEB 18, 2018

* APPOINTS AMMAR BIN ABDUL WAHID AL KHUDAIRY AS ACTING MD TO CONDUCT BUSINESS OF BANK EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY UNTIL NEW MD TAKES OFFICE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: