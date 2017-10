Oct 11 (Reuters) - BANQUE SAUDI FRANSI:

* BOARD APPOINTS SPECIAL AND INDEPENDENT TEAM TO CARRY OUT A THOROUGH EXAMINATION TO ASCERTAIN VIOLATIONS THAT WERE COMMITTED IN REGARDS TO EMPLOYEE INCENTIVE PROGRAMME THAT HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED OVER PAST YEARS

* BOARD AFFIRMS TO TAKE CORRECTIVE MEASURES TO DEAL WITH SUCH VIOLATIONS

* BOARD EXPECTS NO MATERIAL CHANGES IN BANK'S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Source: (bit.ly/2kGCyeX) Further company coverage: