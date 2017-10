BRIEF-Banro provides update on Namoya mine

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Banro Corp

* Banro provides update on Namoya mine

* Banro Corp - ‍operations at company’s Twangiza mine in south Kivu province of DRC have not been impacted​

* Banro Corp - ‍road access closure is due to activities of local groups against both local populations and against DRC National Army​

* Banro Corp - ‍Banro Corporation says mining operations at Namoya mine have been temporarily suspended​

* Banro Corp - company also reports resignation of Mr. Peter Cowley from co’s board of directors

* Banro Corp - ‍road access closure has resulted in depletion of essential operating stock at Namoya site​