Feb 26 (Reuters) - Banyan Tree Holdings Ltd:

* ‍Q4 REVENUE INCREASED 9% TO S$88.9 MILLION

* Q4 OPERATING PROFIT DECREASED BY 43% TO S$21.0 MILLION.

* ‍PROPOSED FY17 DIVIDEND OF 1.0 CENT PER ORDINARY SHARE ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: