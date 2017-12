Dec 8 (Reuters) - Baofeng Group Co Ltd

* Says Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing Co Ltd and an investment fund will invest totalling 800 million yuan in Shenzhen-based tech unit of the company

* Says the unit’s stake held by the company will be decreased to 21.6 percent from 27.3 percent after transaction

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/XNfNzZ

