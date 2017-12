Nov 30 (Reuters) - Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT HAS INVESTED 888 MILLION YUAN ($134.24 million) TO BUY SHANGHAI BAOSIGHT SOFTWARE'S A-SHARE CONVERTIBLE BONDS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2Ap0h9Y Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6150 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)