BRIEF-Baozun Reports Qtrly Non-Gaap Net Income Attributable To Shareholders Per Ads US$0.42​

March 6 (Reuters) - Baozun Inc:

* BAOZUN ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 23 PERCENT TO RMB 1.565 BILLION

* QTRLY ‍TOTAL GROSS MERCHANDISE VOLUME WAS RMB8,428.9 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 75.5 % YEAR-OVER-YEAR​

* SAYS ‍COMPANY EXPECTS SERVICES REVENUE TO INCREASE BY OVER 50% ON A YEAR-OVER-YEAR BASIS FOR Q1 OF 2018​

* ‍EXPECT GMV TO GROW TO OVER RMB30 BILLION AND TOTAL NET REVENUES TO INCREASE TO OVER RMB5.1 BILLION DURING FISCAL YEAR 2018​

* BAOZUN-QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS PER AMERICAN DEPOSITORY SHARE WERE US$0.41 AND US$0.38, RESPECTIVELY​

* QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS PER ADS ‍US$0.42​