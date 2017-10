Aug 14 (Reuters) - Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Limited :

* Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Limited files for IPO‍​

* IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares aggregating upto INR 2 billion

* IPO comprises offer for sale of upto 6.2 million shares

* IIFL Holdings, Edelweiss Financial Services, Jefferies India Pvt, SBI Capital Markets are book running lead managers to IPO Source text - bit.ly/2uUgUDN