BRIEF-Barcelo proposes merger with NH Hotels with valuation at 7.08 euros/shr

Nov 20 (Reuters) - GRUPO BARCELO:

* BARCELO SENDS TO CNMV PROPOSAL SENT TO NH HOTELS FOR MERGER, SAYS SANTANDER TO ADVISE IN OPERATION‍​

* BARCELO TRANSACTION PROPOSAL INCLUDES VALUATION OF NH HOTELS AT 7.08 EUROS/SHR‍​

* BARCELO SAYS INTENDS TO KEEP NH HOTELS ON STOCK EXCHANGE, SEES POSSIBILITY FOR HEAD OFFICE TO BE LOCATED IN MADRID

* BARCELO SAYS IS WILLING TO CONSIDER ALTERNATIVES REGARDING THE OPERATION WITH NH HOTELS IN ORDER TO FACILITATE IT

* BARCELO SAYS NH PROPOSAL IS NOT BINDING AND IS SUBJECT TO DUE DILLIGENCE AND CNMV'S EXEMPTION FROM LAUNCHING TAKEOVER‍​