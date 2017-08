BRIEF-Barclays Africa Group HY diluted HEPS up 5 pct

July 28 (Reuters) - BARCLAYS AFRICA GROUP LTD:

* HY DILUTED HEPS INCREASED 5 pct TO 899,7 CENTS, WHILE NORMALISED DILUTED HEPS GREW 7 pct TO 917,7 CENTS

* BARCLAYS AFRICA GROUP LTD - HY NORMALISED REVENUE DECREASED 1 pct TO R36,0 BILLION AND OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 3 pct TO R20,0BN

* BARCLAYS AFRICA GROUP LTD - HY CREDIT IMPAIRMENTS FELL 27 pct TO R3,8 BILLION, RESULTING IN A 0,96 pct CREDIT LOSS RATIO FROM 1,29 pct

* DECLARED A 3% HIGHER INTERIM DPS OF 475 CENTS

* BARCLAYS AFRICA GROUP LTD - HY NAV PER ORDINARY SHARE ROSE 17 pct TO 12 644 CENTS, OR 4 pct TO 11 261 CENTS ON A NORMALISED BASIS

* HY ROE STABLE AT 16,1 pct, WHILE NORMALISED ROE INCREASED TO 16,8 pct

* BARCLAYS AFRICA GROUP LTD - HY NORMALISED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (CET1) RATIO OF 12,1 pct REMAINS ABOVE REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS AND BOARD TARGET RANGE

* GROUP RISK-WEIGHTED ASSETS (RWAS) INCREASED 4 pct TO R725BN AT 30 JUNE 2017, DUE TO INCREASED CREDIT RISK RWAS

* HY SOUTH AFRICA'S NET INTEREST MARGIN NARROWED TO 4,47 pct FROM 4,50 pct AND REST OF AFRICA'S DECREASED TO 7,15 pct FROM 7,29 pct

* BARCLAYS AFRICA GROUP LTD SAYS "ECONOMIC PERFORMANCE IN GROUP'S PRESENCE MARKETS IN REST OF AFRICA WAS MIXED"

* HY SOUTH AFRICA BANKING CREDIT IMPAIRMENTS DECREASED 28 pct TO R3 124M, RESULTING IN A 0,91% CREDIT LOSS RATIO FROM 1,28 pct

* BARCLAYS AFRICA GROUP SAYS "GENERALLY IMPROVING OUTCOMES IN COUNTRIES LIKE GHANA, MOZAMBIQUE, UGANDA; SOMEWHAT WEAKER TRENDS IN KENYA, ZAMBIA, BOTSWANA"

* RETAIL BANKING SOUTH AFRICA - HY HEADLINE EARNINGS DECREASED 10% TO R3 092M, AS PRE-PROVISION PROFITS DECLINED 7%

* BARCLAYS AFRICA GROUP LTD - FOR FY, "CONTINUE TO EXPECT LOW TO MID-SINGLE DIGIT LOAN GROWTH"

* SOUTH AFRICA BANKING- HY HEADLINE EARNINGS GREW 6% TO R5 969M, DUE TO 28% LOWER CREDIT IMPAIRMENTS

* BARCLAYS AFRICA GROUP LTD - GROUP'S NET INTEREST MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO DECLINE SLIGHTLY THIS YEAR

* EXPECT THAT GROUP'S DIVIDEND COVER IS LIKELY TO INCREASE SLIGHTLY IN MEDIUM TERM

* BARCLAYS AFRICA - IN FY, SLOWER REVENUE GROWTH, DUE TO REGULATORY CHANGES, LIKELY TO PRODUCE NEGATIVE JAWS NEAR-TERM, DESPITE CONTINUED COST MANAGEMENT

* BARCLAYS AFRICA GROUP LTD - GROUP'S CREDIT LOSS RATIO SHOULD IMPROVE IN 2017

* BARCLAYS AFRICA GROUP LTD - GROUP'S CREDIT LOSS RATIO SHOULD IMPROVE IN 2017

* 2017 GROUP'S CET1 RATIO IS LIKELY TO REMAIN ABOVE BOARD TARGETS AND ITS NORMALISED ROE SHOULD BE BROADLY SIMILAR TO 2016'S