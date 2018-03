BRIEF-Barclays Africa Says FY ‍Normalised Diluted HEPS Grew 4 Pct

March 1 (Reuters) - Barclays Africa Group Ltd:

* FY ‍NORMALISED DILUTED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE (HEPS) GREW 4% TO 1,837.7 CENTS​

* ‍DECLARED A 4% HIGHER FULL YEAR DIVIDEND PER SHARE (DPS) OF 1070 CENTS​

* FY ‍NORMALISED RETURN ON EQUITY (ROE) DECLINED SLIGHTLY TO 16,4% AND RETURN ON ASSETS (ROA) IMPROVED TO 1,38%​

* FY ‍NORMALISED REVENUE GREW 1% TO R72,9BN AND OPERATING EXPENSES ROSE 4% TO R41,4BN​

* FY ‍CREDIT IMPAIRMENTS FELL 20% TO R7,0BN, RESULTING IN A 0,87% CREDIT LOSS RATIO FROM 1,08​

* ‍EXPECT LOAN AND DEPOSIT GROWTH TO IMPROVE IN 2018​

* ‍FY NORMALISED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (CET1) RATIO OF 12,1% REMAINS ABOVE REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS AND ITS BOARD TARGET RANGE​

* ‍NET INTEREST MARGIN IS LIKELY TO DECLINE SLIGHTLY THIS YEAR​

* ‍EXPECT A STABLE CREDIT LOSS RATIO IN 2018​

* FY ‍NAV PER SHARE INCREASED 5% TO 11 550 CENTS ON A NORMALISED BASIS​

* ‍2018 CET1 RATIO IS LIKELY TO REMAIN ABOVE BOARD TARGETS​

* ‍NORMALISED ROE SHOULD IMPROVE SLIGHTLY IN 2018​

* FY ‍RATIO OF NON-PERFORMING LOANS (NPLS) TO GROSS LOANS AND ADVANCES IMPROVED TO 3,7% FROM 3,9%​

* ‍FY NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 1% TO R42 319M FROM R42 003M​

* FY ‍NET INTEREST MARGIN (ON AVERAGE INTEREST-BEARING ASSETS) WAS FLAT AT 4,95%​

* ‍FY NON-INTEREST INCOME GREW 1% TO R30 581M​