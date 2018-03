Feb 28 (Reuters) - Barclays Bank Of Kenya Ltd:

* REPORTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 10.4 BILLION SHILLINGS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017‍​

* FY NET INTEREST INCOME PERFORMANCE DROPPED BY 2% TO 21.8 BILLION SHILLINGS‍​

* FY CUSTOMER LOANS AND ADVANCES REMAINED RELATIVELY FLAT AT 168 BILLION SHILLINGS

* IMPAIRMENT DROPPED 21% FROM 3.9 BILLION SHILLINFS IN 2016 TO 3.1 BILLION SHILLINGS IN 2017 Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)