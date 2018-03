March 9 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc:

* BARCLAYS PLC - COURT APPROVAL GRANTED FOR BARCLAYS’ RING-FENCING TRANSFER SCHEME

* BARCLAYS PLC - BARCLAYS NOW EXPECTS TO IMPLEMENT RESTRUCTURING AND FULLY ESTABLISH RING-FENCED BANK IN APRIL 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: