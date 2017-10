Oct 26 (Reuters) - BARCLAYS PLC:

* ‍PROPOSED CHANGES TO STRUCTURE OF BARCLAYS GROUP DUE TO RING-FENCING​

* ‍TO SATISFY REQUIREMENT BY SETTING UP RING-FENCED BANK, BARCLAYS BANK UK PLC, SEPARATE FROM BARCLAYS BANK PLC​

* TWO ENTITIES WILL OPERATE ALONGSIDE, BUT INDEPENDENTLY FROM, ONE ANOTHER AS PART OF BARCLAYS GROUP UNDER BARCLAYS PLC​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)