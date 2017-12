BRIEF-Barco ‍Enters Into Strategic Joint Venture With China Film Co. Ltd, Appotronics And CITICPE​

Dec 4 (Reuters) - BARCO NV:

* ‍ENTERS INTO STRATEGIC JOINT VENTURE WITH CHINA FILM CO. LTD, APPOTRONICS AND CITICPE​

* ‍JOINT VENTURE TO SERVE AS DEDICATED COMMERCIALIZATION SOLUTIONS CHANNEL FOR EACH COMPANY‘S PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FOR GLOBAL CINEMA MARKET EXCLUDING MAINLAND CHINA​

* ‍PARTNERS PLAN TO CAPITALIZE JOINT VENTURE IN AMOUNT OF $100 MILLION​

* ‍ONCE ALL PARTNERS HAVE ENTERED JOINT VENTURE, BARCO WILL OWN 55% OF JOINT VENTURE​

* ‍APPOTRONICS AND CFG WILL EACH OWN 20% AND CITICPE WILL OWN 5%​

* ‍WIM BUYENS WILL BE APPOINTED AS CEO OF JOINT VENTURE