Oct 18 (Reuters) - BARCO NV:

* Q3 SALES EUR 266.7‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 261.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ORDER BOOK AT END-Q3 EUR ‍​343.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 330.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍CONFIRMS FY OUTLOOK WHICH CALLS FOR SALES IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR AND FURTHER IMPROVEMENT IN EBITDA​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)