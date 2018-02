BRIEF-Barington Capital Sends Letter To Bloomin' Brands

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Barington Capital Group L.P. :

* BARINGTON CAPITAL GROUP L.P. SAYS IT HAS SENT A LETTER AND A DETAILED PRESENTATION TO CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF BLOOMIN’ BRANDS

* BARINGTON CAPITAL GROUP SAYS IN LETTER RECOMMENDED THAT BLOOMIN’ IMPLEMENT A “VARIETY OF MEASURES TO IMPROVE LONG-TERM VALUE”

* BARINGTON CAPITAL GROUP SAYS IT IS ITS “BELIEF THAT BLOOMIN’ CAN ADDRESS ITS CHALLENGES BY SPINNING OFF ITS SMALLER BRANDS INTO A NEW COMPANY”

* BARINGTON CAPITAL GROUP SAYS CALLS FOR CHANGES IN COMPOSITION OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF BLOOMIN’ BRANDS

* BARINGTON CAPITAL SAYS RECOMMEND BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC BOARD APPOINT AN INDEPENDENT CHAIR

* BARINGTON CAPITAL SAYS BELIEVE BLOOMIN' BRANDS SHOULD CONSIDER ADDING ONE OR MORE OF THE INDIVIDUALS RECOMMENDED BY JANA PARTNERS TO ITS BOARD