Jan 4 (Reuters) - Barington/Hilco Acquisition Corp :

* BARINGTON/HILCO ACQUISITION CORP. STOCKHOLDERS APPROVE EXTENSION OF DATE TO CONSUMMATE BUSINESS COMBINATION

* BARINGTON/HILCO ACQUISITION CORP - EXTENSION ALLOWS COMPANY UNTIL JUNE 30, 2018 TO COMPLETE A BUSINESS COMBINATION