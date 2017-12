Dec 15 (Reuters) - Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd:

* BARKERVILLE ANNOUNCES C$10 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF FLOW-THROUGH SHARES

* BARKERVILLE GOLD MINES SAYS TO USE PROCEEDS FOR “CANADIAN EXPLORATION EXPENSES”, RELATED TO CO‘S CARIBOO GOLD PROJECT IN CENTRAL BRITISH COLUMBIA

* UNDERWRITERS TO BUY, ON A BOUGHT DEAL BASIS, 10 MILLION CO'S COMMON SHARES THAT WILL QUALIFY AS FLOW-THROUGH SHARES AT C$1.00/FT SHARE