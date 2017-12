Dec 7 (Reuters) - Barloworld Ltd:

* BARLOWORLD LTD - VARIOUS OPTIONS ARE CURRENTLY UNDER CONSIDERATION IN RELATION TO GROUPS’ VEHICLE LEASING

* BARLOWORLD LTD - BY FUNDING THESE VEHICLE LEASING ASSETS MORE EFFECTIVELY IT WILL ENHANCE ITS OVERALL RETURN ON CAPITAL

* BARLOWORLD LTD - BOARD HAS NOT TAKEN ANY DECISIONS IN THIS REGARD