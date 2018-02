BRIEF-Barnes Group Q4 Loss Per Share $1.10

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Barnes Group Inc:

* . REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.71

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $1.10

* Q4 SALES ROSE 15 PERCENT TO $373 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.98 TO $3.13

* SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 4 TO 6 PERCENT

* SEES ‍2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OF 3% TO 5%​

* ‍IN Q4 OF 2017, COMPANY RECORDED A CHARGE OF $96.7 MILLION RELATED TO NEW U.S. TAX LEGISLATION​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.67, REVENUE VIEW $357.8 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.97, REVENUE VIEW $1.50 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FOREIGN EXCHANGE ANTICIPATED TO BENEFIT REVENUES BY ABOUT 1% FOR 2018

* FOR 2018, COMPANY ANTICIPATES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF BETWEEN $60 MILLION TO $65 MILLION