August 4, 2017 / 3:17 PM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-Barnes & Noble Education buys Student Brands for $58.5 mln

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Barnes & Noble Education Inc:

* Barnes & Noble Education acquires Student Brands

* Deal for ‍$58.5 million in cash

* Acquisition will be accretive to BNED's EBITDA, net income and cash flow in FY2018​

* Deal structured to "step up" tax basis of Student Brands' assets, expected to result in significant future tax savings​

* Student Brands is expected to contribute over $10 million of EBITDA to BNED's consolidated operation results over next 12 months​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

