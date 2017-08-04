BRIEF-Barnes & Noble Education buys Student Brands for $58.5 mln

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Barnes & Noble Education Inc:
* Barnes & Noble Education acquires Student Brands
* Deal for $58.5 million in cash
* Acquisition will be accretive to BNED’s EBITDA, net income and cash flow in FY2018
* Deal structured to “step up” tax basis of Student Brands’ assets, expected to result in significant future tax savings
* Student Brands is expected to contribute over $10 million of EBITDA to BNED's consolidated operation results over next 12 months