BRIEF-Barnes & Noble Q3 Loss Per Share $0.87

March 1 (Reuters) - Barnes & Noble Inc:

* BARNES & NOBLE REPORTS FISCAL 2018 THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASED 5.8% FOR QUARTER

* FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS COMPARABLE STORE SALES TO DECLINE IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS

* BARNES & NOBLE - FOR FISCAL 2018, CO EXPECTS CONSOLIDATED EBITDA TO BE IN A RANGE OF $140 MILLION TO $160 MILLION, EXCLUDING UNUSUAL OR NON-RECURRING ITEMS

* BEGINNING IN FEBRUARY, BARNES & NOBLE IMPLEMENTED A COMPANYWIDE EXPENSE REDUCTION PLAN

* ESTIMATES THAT EXPENSE REDUCTION PLAN WILL RESULT IN ANNUAL COST SAVINGS OF APPROXIMATELY $40 MILLION

* Q3 RESULTS INCLUDE A NON-CASH GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT CHARGE OF $133.6 MILLION

* Q3 RESULTS INCLUDE A BENEFIT OF $26.4 MILLION DUE TO ENACTMENT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT TAX LEGISLATION

* Q3 RESULTS INCLUDE A SEVERANCE CHARGE OF $10.7 MILLION ASSOCIATED WITH COMPANY’S TRANSITION TO A NEW LABOR MODEL

* Q3 TAXES INCLUDE A $35.0 MILLION NON-CASH VALUATION ALLOWANCE AGAINST CERTAIN DEFERRED TAX ASSETS

* QTRLY RETAIL SEGMENT REVENUE $1.21 BILLION VERSUS $1.28 BILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.97, REVENUE VIEW $1.21 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S