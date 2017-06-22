FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2017 / 12:44 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Barnes & Noble Q4 loss per share $0.19

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Barnes & Noble Inc:

* Barnes & Noble reports fiscal 2017 year-end financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.19

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 sales $821 million

* Barnes & Noble Inc - for fiscal year 2018, company expects comparable bookstore sales to decline in low single digits

* Barnes & Noble Inc - comparable store sales declined 6.3% for Q4

* Barnes & Noble Inc - sees consolidated EBITDA to be approximately $180 million for fiscal year 2018

* Barnes & Noble Inc - for quarter retail generated an operating loss of $15.9 million, while nook incurred an operating loss of $7.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

