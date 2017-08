Aug 2 (Reuters) - BARONSMEAD SECOND VENTURE TRUST PLC :

* INTENDS TO LAUNCH OFFER FOR SUBSCRIPTION, TO RAISE UP TO 25 MILLION STG (BEFORE ISSUE COSTS)

* SAYS FUNDS RAISED BY COMPANY PURSUANT TO ITS OFFER WILL BE ADDED TO LIQUID RESOURCES AVAILABLE FOR INVESTMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)