BRIEF-Barracuda Agrees To Be Acquired by Thoma Bravo For $1.6 Bln

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Barracuda Networks Inc:

* BARRACUDA AGREES TO BE ACQUIRED BY THOMA BRAVO FOR $1.6 BILLION

* BARRACUDA NETWORKS INC - ‍BARRACUDA SHAREHOLDERS OF RECORD WILL RECEIVE $27.55 IN CASH FOR EACH SHARE OF BARRACUDA COMMON STOCK THEY HOLD​

* BARRACUDA NETWORKS INC - ‍BARRACUDA‘S BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED AGREEMENT​

* BARRACUDA NETWORKS INC SAYS ‍UPON CLOSE OF TRANSACTION, CO WILL OPERATE AS PRIVATELY-HELD COMPANY WITH CONTINUED FOCUS ON EMAIL SECURITY AND MANAGEMENT​

* BARRACUDA NETWORKS INC - ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO BE ACQUIRED BY THOMA BRAVO, LLC. IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION​