14 days ago
BRIEF-Barrick Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.22
July 26, 2017 / 9:15 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Barrick Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.22

3 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp:

* Barrick reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.22

* Q2 earnings per share $0.93

* Q2 revenue $2.16 billion

* Barrick gold corp - ‍total debt was reduced by $309 million in q2​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $2.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Barrick Gold Corp - ‍barrick will begin discussions with government of tanzania next week concerning concentrate export ban​

* Barrick Gold Corp says produced 1.432 million ounces of gold in q2 at a cost of sales of $726 per ounce

* Barrick Gold Corp says ‍expect higher cash flow in second half of year​

* Barrick Gold Corp qtrly revenue $2,160‍​ million versus $ 2,012 million

* Barrick gold corp - qtrly copper production 104‍​ million pounds versus 103 million pounds

* Barrick gold corp - ‍continue to expect full-year gold production of 5.3-5.6 million ounces​

* Barrick gold corp says based on sales mix and current expectations for timing of capital expenditures, expect costs to be higher in q3

* Barrick gold corp - qtrly all-in sustaining costs for copper $2.38 ‍​ per pound versus $2.14 per pound

* Barrick gold - ‍full-year gold production expectation at a cost of sales of $780-$820 per ounce, and all-in sustaining costs of $720-$770 per ounce​

* Barrick gold -continue to expect fy production at veladero of 630,000-730,000 ounces of gold, at cost of sales of $740-$790 per ounce

* Barrick gold - acacia continues to evaluate impact of tanzania's concentrate export ban, and recently enacted legislation, on 2017 production guidance

* Barrick - ‍acacia operations impacted by current ban on concentrate exports account for about six per cent of barrick's 2017 gold production guidance​

* Barrick gold -barrick's share of full-year production from veladero, reflecting 50 percent ownership from july 1, expected to be 430,000-480,000 ounces of gold

* Barrick Gold - ‍will begin discussions with government of tanzania next week concerning other issues impacting acacia mining plc's operations in country​

* Barrick gold corp - barrick,shandong will evaluate additional investment opportunities on el indio gold belt on the border of Argentina and Chile‍​

* Barrick Gold - ‍intend to reduce total debt from $7.9 billion at start of 2017, to $5 billion by end of 2018-at least half of which co targeting this year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

